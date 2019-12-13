Asia Regional Workshops Address Various Health Issues, Global Fund Opportunities

Xinhua: ASEAN officials discuss in Laos improvement of health services for needy

“Senior officials from Laos and other ASEAN member countries are meeting in the Lao capital Vientiane this week to discuss the improvement of health services for ethnic communities and vulnerable populations in the region. The two-day regional workshop is identifying policies and strategies to improve health services for ethnic groups and vulnerable populations in the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) technically and financially supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) via the Health Security Project, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday…” (12/13).

Xinhua: Mekong subregion discusses in Laos on new funding to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria

“Participants from Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Thailand were reunited recently in Lao capital Vientiane to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the new funding cycle of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the Greater Mekong Region. The four sessions of the regional conference emphasized innovative approaches to achieve sustainability of the intervention in Global Fund grants and discussion on technical assistance and expertise possibilities for beneficiary countries, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday…” (12/13).