Army’s Infectious Disease Research Center To Reopen With Limited Operations; More Details On USAMRIID Shutdown Emerge

Nov 26, 2019

Frederick News-Post: CDC inspection findings reveal more about USAMRIID research suspension
“The Army’s premier biological laboratory on Fort Detrick reported two breaches of containment earlier this year, leading to the Centers for Disease and Control halting its high-level research. The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases announced Friday that it would restart its operations on a limited scale. As it works to regain full operational status, more details about the events leading to the shutdown are emerging…” (Mongilio, 11/23).

