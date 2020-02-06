Analyses Discuss Funding For Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health

BMJ: Equity of resource flows for reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health: are those most in need being left behind?

In an analysis published in BMJ on resource flows for reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health (RMNCH), Melisa Martinez-Alvarez, senior scientist at the MRC Unit in The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and colleagues write, “Although equity has improved in recent years, donors and country governments still need to improve the amount and targeting of funding for [RMNCH]” (2/3).

The Lancet Global Health: Estimates of aid for reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health: findings from application of the Muskoka2 method, 2002-17

Antonia Dingle, research fellow in health financing at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and colleagues discuss estimates from the Muskoka2 method to track aid for reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health (2/5).