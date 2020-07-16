menu

Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Jul 16, 2020

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer
Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 383 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter includes a commentary on the complexities of COVID-19 and the potential lasting impacts, as well as articles examining the fund’s ranking in the 2020 Aid Transparency Index, the fund’s survey on HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria service disruptions, and other topics (7/15).

