Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Apr 30, 2020

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer
Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 379 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features articles on the Global Fund’s new COVID-19 response funding mechanism and how to access it, the Global Fund board’s approval of $57.9 million in funding for portfolio optimization for grants in five countries, and the recognition of World Malaria Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic (4/29).

