Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer

Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 376 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features an article on the Global Fund’s and other global donors’ funding commitments to address COVID-19, a commentary on the importance of civil society involvement for an effective response to COVID-19 in Africa, and an analysis on how COVID-19 highlights the need for more effective Global Fund investments in health systems in sub-Saharan Africa (4/1).