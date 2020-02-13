menu

Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Feb 13, 2020

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer
Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 373 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features an article on the Global Fund’s first-ever allocation of funding to Venezuela to address malaria; a report on the nature of civil society and community engagement in the Global Fund’s country dialogue process in Asia-Pacific; and an analysis that finds that the Global Fund finances the majority of insecticide-treated nets for malaria globally (2/12).

