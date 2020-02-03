Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer

Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 372 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features a commentary discussing whether the Global Fund Secretariat’s influence in the development of funding requests impacts the effectiveness of Global Fund grants; an interview with the Global Fund’s first-ever ethics officer, Nick Jackson, on the application of ethics within the Global Fund; and an analysis on addressing low retention-in-care rates among people living with HIV in West and Central Africa (1/29).