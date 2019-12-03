Ahead Of U.N. Climate Change Conference, Reports, Events Highlight Impacts Of Warming World On Health, Food Supply

New Humanitarian: Why COP25 matters to the emergency aid sector

“Climate change talks open in Madrid today with fresh warnings of worsening disaster impacts, but they also offer a rare opportunity for the aid sector and poorer countries to secure new funding to help those on the front lines of crises. Facing soaring humanitarian costs in a warming world, campaigners are pushing for the divisive issue of climate-linked ‘loss and damage’ to take centre stage at the annual U.N. Climate Change Conference, this year known as COP25…” (Loy, 12/2).

Reuters: Climate change hits health, yet funds lacking: WHO

“Climate change is harming human health as more people suffer from heat stress, extreme weather and mosquito-borne diseases including malaria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday…” (Nebehay, 12/3).

The Telegraph: Countries are ‘exposed and vulnerable’ to health impacts of climate change

“…A report by the World Health Organization (WHO), launched as world leaders convene in Madrid for the United Nations climate change summit, has assessed the readiness of 101 countries to cope with the health impacts of extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods, and droughts…” (Barber, 12/3).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Poor nations pay price as millions flee ‘climate chaos,’ Oxfam says

“Fiercer weather and worsening wildfires drove more than 20 million people a year from their homes over the last decade — a problem set to worsen unless leaders act swiftly to head off surging climate threats, anti-poverty charity Oxfam said on Monday…” (Goering, 12/2).

U.N. News: Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth,’ under increasing threat, warns U.N. food agency

“Plants, which make up 80 percent of the food we eat, and produce 98 percent of the oxygen we breathe, are ‘under constant and increasing threat from pests and diseases,’ the U.N. food agency, FAO, warned on Tuesday, at an event at the agency’s headquarters in Rome, to designate 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health…” (12/2).