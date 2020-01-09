Ahead Of AIDS 2020 Conference, Partners Focus On Scalability, Affordability, Sustainability Of Emerging HIV Technologies

Devex: Partners must prioritize access in fight against HIV/AIDS, experts say

“In July, researchers, advocates, policymakers, and others will gather in San Francisco and Oakland, California, for the International AIDS Conference, billed as the largest conference on any global health or development issue. … In the lead up to the AIDS 2020 conference, the conversation on existing and emerging HIV technology is shifting toward how to ensure that these products and services are scalable, affordable, and sustainable…” (Cheney, 1/9).