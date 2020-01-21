African Leaders Sign Agreement To Improve Efforts To Stop Trafficking Of Fake, Substandard Medicines

Washington Post: Fake drugs kill people and fund terror. African leaders hope to do something about it.

“… ‘You are poor, and you are spending your money on something that is going to kill you,’ Faure Gnassingbé, the president of Togo, told the Washington Post in the country’s presidential palace. ‘Yet, it is not treated as a crime.’ The Togolese leader hosted his counterparts from Senegal and Uganda on Saturday in the capital city, Lomé, where the presidents proposed laws to strengthen a collective crackdown on trafficking. Representatives from Ghana, Congo, Niger, and Gambia also signed a pact to ramp up intelligence sharing and security at the borders, among other efforts. Peddling fake drugs is illegal in most countries, but enforcement is shaky…” (Paquette, 1/18).

Additional coverage of the meeting is available from Africa Times, Al Jazeera, and BBC.