Action Against Hunger, WaterAid, World Bank Conference Session Summary Examines WASH, Nutrition Evidence, Impacts For Programming, Policymaking

Dec 17, 2019

Action Against Hunger: What Does Evidence on Nutrition and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Mean for Program and Policy?
“This past year has seen a lot of debate around major studies on the impact of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions on childhood stunting, which is when a child experiences reduced growth rate and development due to chronic malnutrition. What are the implications of new evidence for nutrition programming and policy? Below, Action Against Hunger, WaterAid, and the World Bank share outcomes from a session on collaboration and partnership at the University of North Carolina WASH and Health conference…” (12/16).

