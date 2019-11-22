menu

4 In 5 Adolescents Worldwide Do Not Exercise Enough, Compromising Health Into Adulthood, WHO Study Says

Nov 22, 2019

U.N. News: Four in five adolescents failing to exercise for even 60 minutes a day, U.N. health agency warns
“An alarming lack of exercise among adolescents across the world risks seriously compromising their health into adulthood, the U.N. said on Thursday. In the first study of its kind on global and regional trends among 11- to 17-year-olds, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that around 80 percent of them do less than 60 minutes of activity per day — the minimum daily recommendation…” (11/21).

Additional coverage of the study is available from BBC, CNBC, The Guardian, Reuters, and VOA.

