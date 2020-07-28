2 Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines Move To Large-Scale Trials In Final Testing Phase

NPR: 2 Coronavirus Vaccines Move To Final Testing Phase

“Two companies announced [Monday] that they are beginning widespread testing of potential coronavirus vaccines. One comes from a collaboration between the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. biotech company Moderna. The other is from a collaboration between the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotech company BioNTech. Each trial needs 30,000 volunteers…” (Palca, 7/27).

