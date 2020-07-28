menu

2 Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines Move To Large-Scale Trials In Final Testing Phase

Jul 28, 2020

NPR: 2 Coronavirus Vaccines Move To Final Testing Phase
“Two companies announced [Monday] that they are beginning widespread testing of potential coronavirus vaccines. One comes from a collaboration between the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. biotech company Moderna. The other is from a collaboration between the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotech company BioNTech. Each trial needs 30,000 volunteers…” (Palca, 7/27).

Additional coverage of the vaccine trials and related news is available from AP, Business Insider, Financial Times, The Hill, Newsweek, New York Times, Science Speaks, STAT, and Wall Street Journal (2).

