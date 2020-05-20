100 Countries Receiving World Bank Support Amid COVID-19, Groups Says

World Bank: World Bank Group: 100 Countries Get Support in Response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

“The World Bank Group [Tuesday] announced its emergency operations to fight COVID-19 (coronavirus) have reached 100 developing countries — home to 70% of the world’s population. Since March, the Bank Group has rapidly delivered record levels of support in order to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, reinforce health systems, maintain the private sector, and bolster economic recovery. This assistance, the largest and fastest crisis response in the Bank Group’s history, marks a milestone in implementing the Bank Group’s pledge to make available $160 billion in grants and financial support over a 15-month period to help developing countries respond to the health, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19 and the economic shutdown in advanced countries…” (5/19).