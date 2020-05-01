What Does CMS Approval of First COVID-19 Section 1115 Waiver in Washington Mean for Other States?

Prior to the pandemic, the Trump Administration was encouraging and states were pursuing a range of changes to state Medicaid programs through Section 1115 waivers that ranged from waivers to enable states to receive federal Medicaid funds for services delivered in an institution for mental disease (IMD) for treatment of substance use disorder or serious mental illness, condition Medicaid eligibility on meeting work requirements, and, more recently, not to apply an array of federal rules in exchange for capped federal financing. The focus of Section 1115 waivers has taken a sharp turn to using waivers as a vehicle to respond to needs tied to COVID-19. Historically, Section 1115 authority has provided states with broader flexibility to expand coverage and/or provide uncompensated care to address the direct impact of natural disasters and public health emergencies (like New York City after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, and Flint Michigan) on state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs. State actions under Section 1115 can help complement what states are doing under other emergency authorities (e.g., Section 1135 and 1915 (c) Appendix K) as well as their own existing authority to respond to emergency needs if approved by CMS.

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, CMS developed a new Medicaid section 1115 demonstration opportunity and application template. These demonstrations are intended to enable states to provide medical assistance in ways to help protect the health, safety and welfare of individuals and providers affected by COVID-19. There are requirements for monitoring and evaluation, but CMS is not requiring states to submit calculations showing that the waiver would be budget neutral to the federal government like traditional waivers due to the unprecedented emergency nature of the pandemic. These demonstrations can be retroactive to March 1, 2020 and will expire no later than 60 days after the end of the public health emergency. To date, at least 15 states have submitted Section 1115 COVID-19 related emergency waivers.

CMS approved the first emergency COVID-19 Section 1115 waiver for Washington on April 21, 2020. Most of the approved provisions in the waiver relate to long-term services and supports (LTSS) and follow the “pre-printed” waiver and expenditure authorities outlined in the CMS template. Most of the provisions extend HCBS flexibilities available under 1915 (c) home and community-based services waiver Appendix K to beneficiaries receiving LTSS under SPA authorities. The changes can help support HCBS enrollees and providers.

In the letter to the state, CMS noted that some provisions requested by the state were not approved and others were still under consideration.