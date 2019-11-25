Implications of the Expiration of Medicaid Long-Term Care Spousal Impoverishment Rules for Community Integration

To financially qualify for Medicaid long-term services and supports (LTSS), an individual must have low income and limited assets. In response to concerns that these rules could leave a spouse without adequate support when a married individual needs LTSS, Congress created the spousal impoverishment rules in 1988. These rules required states to protect a portion of a married couple’s income and assets to provide for the “community spouse’s” living expenses when determining nursing home financial eligibility, but gave states the option to apply the rules to home and community-based services (HCBS) waivers.

Section 2404 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which is set to expire on December 31, 2019, changed the spousal impoverishment rules to treat Medicaid HCBS and institutional care equally. Applying more stringent Medicaid financial eligibility rules to HCBS than to nursing homes could slow or begin to reverse states’ progress in expanding access to HCBS, while reauthorizing the rules would provide stability for enrollees and states. This issue brief answers key questions about the spousal impoverishment rules, presents 50-state data from a 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation survey about state policies and future plans, and considers the implications if Congress does not extend Section 2404. Key findings include: