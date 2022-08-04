Technology Associate (System/Network Admin LVL-1)

LOCATION: San Francisco, CA

STATUS: Full-time

PROGRAM AREA: Technology Working Group (TWG)

POSITION SUMMARY:

KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism, and communications dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

KFF seeks a Technology Associate for its Technology Working Group (TWG). TWG provides Help Desk and technical support to KFF’s various departments. This mid-level Windows system and network administrative position that will be involved in providing general support of all technology issues, including the deployment of hardware and software resources, assisting staff with various IT needs and system and network administration project work as appropriate to skill level. The Technology Associate will primarily support KFF’s 60 Bay Area employees, but will also provide remote support to employees in other locations as needed.

This position provides an opportunity to work on a wide variety of technologies including laptops, desktops, printers, mobile devices, audio-visual, wireless, network/server equipment as well as cloud platforms and other SaaS providers. The Associate will gain practical work experience troubleshooting and resolving computer issues, expanding their knowledge of a range of software programs, and deepening their understanding of how corporate network environments work.

This full-time position will require the Technology Associate to work in-person in our San Francisco Headquarters an average of 3 days per week, with the rest of the work week spent providing remote support.

Minimum Required Expertise and Qualifications:

High interest and familiarity with computers and technology;

Set up, diagnose, and resolve staff computer and network related issues;

Proficiency with Microsoft, Apple, O365 and cloud services as well as current modern web browsers;

Understanding of basic networking concepts (e.g. TCP/IP, DNS);

Ability to lift 50 lbs;

Outstanding self-starter and work ethic;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

Tact, discretion, and good self-expression with the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with internal staff; and

Excellent team player and contributor.

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with Windows Server 2008R2-2016R2 Hyper-V, Active Directory, Azure and O365;

Experience with cloud-based services, O365, Google, Zoom, etc;

Experience with PowerShell scripting and/or PowerApps/PowerAutomate;

Experience with audio visual systems, including cameras, mic, studio equipment, etc;

Experience with Cisco Networking and Cisco Unity telephony; and

Certifications in any of the above.

How to Apply:

To apply for this position please submit the following as separate attachments to jobs@kff.org labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title” and including “Technology Associate” in the email subject:

Cover letter

Resume

References

KFF has an efficient applicant review process and will contact candidates who have applied for this position and whose qualifications most closely fit the criteria for the job. No phone inquiries please.

It is the policy of KFF to actively promote a diverse and inclusive workplace in every respect, and to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees in every phase of employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, political affiliation, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.