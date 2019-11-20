Tracking Public Opinion on National Health Plan: Interactive

For many years, Kaiser Family Foundation has been tracking public opinion on the general idea of a national health plan as well as more incremental changes to public programs like Medicare and Medicaid (Public Opinion on Single-Payer, National Health Plans, and Expanding Access to Medicare Coverage). This interactive tracks the public’s view of a national health plan, sometimes called Medicare-for-all, since 2016. By collecting data from various public surveys of adults in the U.S. conducted by KFF and others, we show how the public’s support for the idea of a national health plan has changed since the 2016 presidential primary, when Sen. Bernie Sanders’ made Medicare-for-all a prominent feature of his campaign for the Democratic nomination. The interactive nature of this tool allows users to explore how views vary by party identification as well as changes to question wording. Click here to access a downloadable table of the poll results.

Throughout 2019, KFF polling has found little change in public support for the idea of a national Medicare-for-all plan. The most recent KFF Health Tracking poll shows about half (53%) favoring such a plan. A majority of Democrats (77%) continue to favor such a plan while most Republicans oppose it (69%). Similar shares of independents favor a national health plan (52%) as oppose it (45%). While KFF has included Medicare-for-all in the question wording for the past year, other organizations do not and these polls find a more divided public. For example, in September 2019, a Fox News poll found attitudes more closely divided when not calling the national health plan a “Medicare-for-all” plan and including the fact that such a plan would eliminate private health insurance. In that poll, 46% favor such a plan and 48% oppose it.