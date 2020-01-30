Tracking Public Opinion on National Health Plan: Interactive

For many years, Kaiser Family Foundation has been tracking public opinion on the general idea of a national health plan as well as more incremental changes to public programs like Medicare and Medicaid (Public Opinion on Single-Payer, National Health Plans, and Expanding Access to Medicare Coverage). This interactive tracks the public’s view of a national health plan, sometimes called Medicare-for-all, since 2016. By collecting data from various public surveys of adults in the U.S. conducted by KFF and others, we show how the public’s support for the idea of a national health plan has changed since the 2016 presidential primary, when Sen. Bernie Sanders made Medicare-for-all a prominent feature of his campaign for the Democratic nomination. The interactive nature of this tool allows users to explore how views vary by party identification as well as by differences in question wording. While KFF has included Medicare-for-all in the question wording for the past year, other organizations do not and these polls find a more divided public.

To download the data, click on the data console, followed by the download icon beneath it.