KFF Global COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage Tool: Current and Projected Coverage – Updated as of August 19

About This Tracker

This tracker provides current data on the share of the population having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by country, income-level, region, and globally. Additionally, this tool estimates future vaccine coverage levels if the current rate of first dose administration is maintained going forward and compares these coverage levels to global vaccination targets. These targets include 40% by the end of 2021 (set by the World Health Organization), 70% by mid-2022 (set by the WHO), and 70% by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 (set by the U.S.). This tracker will be updated regularly as new data are available.

