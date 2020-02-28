Tracking the Role of Health Care in the 2020 Election: What Do The Polls Tell Us

Early in the 2020 presidential election cycle, one consistent message from Democratic voters so far is that health care is an important issue in deciding their vote.

In this February 2020 post for The JAMA Health Forum, Mollyann Brodie and Ashley Kirzinger examine the role health care has played in the primary election to date, what the polling data says about the issue, including Medicare-for-all and a public option, and what to expect from the issue during the rest of the 2020 election campaign.

Other contributions to The JAMA Forum are also available.