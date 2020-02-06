menu

JAMA Forum: Don’t Be Surprised if the Next Big Health Care Debate Is About Drug Prices

Larry Levitt
Published: Feb 06, 2020

While every Democratic debate so far featured a slugfest among the candidates over the question of building on the Affordable Care Act by adding a public option or scrapping the current system in favor of Medicare-for-all, there hasn’t been nearly as much discussion of bringing down prescription drug prices.

In this February 2020 post for The JAMA Forum, Larry Levitt examines both the Democratic candidates’ proposals and the Trump administration’s record on lowering drug prices, which remains a top issue for the public with bi-partisan support.

