Testimony: Tax-Exempt Hospitals and the Community Benefit Standard

Zachary Levinson, Project Director of KFF’s Program on Medicare Policy, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Ways and Means on April 26, 2023 as part of a hearing on Tax-Exempt Hospitals and the Community Benefit Standard. His testimony describes the value of tax exemption for hospitals, federal oversight of community benefits, concerns about the adequacy of government requirements, proposed policy solutions, and general tradeoffs of policies that seek to strengthen requirements for tax-exempt status.