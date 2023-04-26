menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

Testimony: Tax-Exempt Hospitals and the Community Benefit Standard

Zachary Levinson
Published: Apr 26, 2023

Zachary Levinson, Project Director of KFF’s Program on Medicare Policy, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Ways and Means on April 26, 2023 as part of a hearing on Tax-Exempt Hospitals and the Community Benefit Standard. His testimony describes the value of tax exemption for hospitals, federal oversight of community benefits, concerns about the adequacy of government requirements, proposed policy solutions, and general tradeoffs of policies that seek to strengthen requirements for tax-exempt status.

Topics

Tags

DOWNLOAD

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.