LGBTQ Health Policy

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
As state laws and policies restricting youth access to gender-affirming care proliferate, KFF’s new tracker assesses this landscape, describing the content of laws and policy, identifying groups of people (in addition to young people) who are impacted (e.g., providers, parents, and educators), the types of penalties providers face, the basis and status of legal challenges, and other key information.
Over the past 18 months, there has been a rapid increase in the number of states that have enacted laws and other policies that prohibit or restrict minor access to gender affirming care.
In this data note, based on KFF’s 2023 Employer Health Benefit Survey, we assess the current status of domestic partner health insurance benefit offerings for same-sex spouses.
The recently released KFF/Washington Post Trans Survey is the most in-depth, representative survey of transgender adults living in the United States. Building on that report, and using the survey data, this analysis provides the most comprehensive representative profile of trans Americans ever complied, while also offering insights on their experiences in the health care system.
The KFF/Washington Post Trans survey is the most in-depth representative survey of the life experiences of transgender adults in the United States, including how trans people define themselves, their childhood experiences, their gender transitions, and the hostility and discrimination they face.
In this report, we examine LGBT+ people’s needs for and experiences accessing mental health care by analyzing data from a nationally representative 2022 KFF survey with a large sample of LGBT+ adults.
This brief provides an overview of the impact of mpox in the United States one year after a case of was identified in the United States and the federal response to date, and discusses the future outlook.
This brief explores the current state and federal policy landscape regarding gender affirming services for youth and the implications of restrictive state laws.