Concerns Over Fluoride in Water and Free Speech Violations

Unsubstantiated Claims About Water Fluoridation Threaten Public Health Efforts

Kemal Yildirim / Getty Images

Growing opposition to water fluoridation, fueled by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is challenging this longstanding public health measure in the U.S. The CDC and other health experts endorse fluoridation as a safe and effective way to prevent cavities and promote dental health, but some fear that fluoride is a neurotoxin, and water fluoridation can cause fluorosis – a condition resulting from excessive fluoride consumption that affects the appearance of children’s teeth. Some also fear cognitive decline and even cancer. These claims, which have circulated since fluoride was first introduced into water supplies, have recently been amplified by misrepresentations of findings from an August 2024 U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) monograph. The NTP report suggests a potential link between high fluoride levels (above 1.5 mg per liter) and lower IQ in children, but only in regions with naturally high fluoride concentrations, not in U.S. public water supplies where fluoride is added at the much lower level of around 0.7 mg per liter.

Health experts explain that most studies linking fluoride to negative health effects examine samples with fluoride levels well above U.S. standards, concluding that fluoridation at recommended levels is safe. However, unverified claims about fluoride risks have begun to influence policy discussions. Some communities have already voted to remove fluoride from their water supplies. As more communities consider doing the same, experts warn that it could lead to increased dental health issues, especially in areas with limited access to dental care.

This debate reflects broader issues of public trust in health measures and scientific authority. For example, a popular post on X (formerly Twitter) from October 7 claimed that “the government put fluoride in our water and attacked anyone who questioned it,” falsely asserting that the NIH labeled fluoride “hazardous to human health.” By October 22, the post had amassed 2.8 million views, 17.8 thousand reposts, and 60.7 thousand likes. In response to such misinformation, overly simplistic public health messaging that categorizes fluoride as universally “safe” or “unsafe” may inadvertently fuel distrust. Instead, public health messaging could benefit from a more nuanced approach that explains how fluoride generally benefits dental health within recommended levels while acknowledging scientific uncertainties. This approach may help build a foundation of trust in public health guidance amidst a climate of skepticism.