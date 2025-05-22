New Vaccine Requirements, Anti-mRNA Narratives, and Disputed Gender-Affirming Care Report

HHS’ New Placebo Requirements for Vaccine Approval Prompt Confusion About Existing Procedures

jiang suying / Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it will require all new vaccines to undergo placebo-controlled trials before approval, framing this as a shift from existing practices. A placebo-controlled trial is a study that compares participants who receive an experimental vaccine to a control group that receives a placebo—an inert substance—to help isolate the effects of the vaccine from other factors. While many vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, were tested this way, the American Medical Association (AMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) do not consider placebos ethical when withholding a known effective vaccine could expose participants to unnecessary risk. In such cases, researchers use other rigorous methods, such as comparing a new vaccine to an approved one to evaluate differences in safety, immune response, and effectiveness. The HHS announcement has led to questions about the safety of existing vaccines among those unfamiliar with how clinical trials are designed and why placebo use is not always appropriate.

Online discussion about placebo-controlled trials spiked on May 1 and May 4, following news reports of HHS’ new policy. Some posts with large engagement argued that placebo-controlled trials should not be used when a vaccine is known to be protective, aligning with the AMA and WHO. Others misleadingly presented the policy change as evidence that past vaccine trials lacked proper oversight or were “corrupt.” A widely shared post from a medical doctor and lawyer with over 900,000 followers called the update long overdue and said it would finally hold vaccine makers to higher safety standards. Others expressed genuine confusion about study designs by expressing a lack of knowledge about how often placebo groups are used in clinical trials.