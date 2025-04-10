Health Spending Issues to Watch This Year

The cost of health care in the United States has continued to grow in recent years. Between 2022 and 2023, overall health spending rose 7.5%, and it is projected to rise another 4.2% in 2025.

A new issue brief authored by KFF and the Peterson Center on Healthcare examines market trends contributing to rising health costs and identifies several potential federal and state policy issues to watch throughout 2025, including high-cost drugs, federal funding cuts, and workforce shortages.

This brief is available through the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.