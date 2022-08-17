August 24 Web Event: Health Care Inflation in the U.S.

As the 2022 mid-term elections approach, inflation and gas prices are on the top of voters’ minds. While health care prices have often risen faster than the rest of the economy, the prices for medical services are generally set in advance – often tied to the calendar year – creating a delay between wage and cost increases due to inflation and the prices for medical services.

The pressures of inflation are far reaching, affecting providers, insurers, government programs such as Medicaid and Medicare, and, ultimately, the American people. Over the coming months, health care providers and insurers will wrap up pricing negotiations and set premiums for the next year. Amid these negotiations, there remain big questions as to how economic policy and legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act will influence pricing and payment for insurance and health care, including prescription drugs, and who will bear the brunt of rising costs.

KFF’s virtual conversation series, The Health Wonk Shop, features conversations with experts, diving into timely health policy issues for a deeper discussion beyond the news headlines and taking questions from viewers over Zoom.

Moderator

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists