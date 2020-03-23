menu

KHN Reports on Early Testing Decisions and the Potential Lasting Impact to the Nation


Published: Mar 23, 2020

A new KHN article describes how government decisions in the early days of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak have already impacted the magnitude of the pandemic and may affect the country for months to come. The article explains, for the first time, how the CDC initially sent the same number of test kits to public health labs in all 50 states, even though the outbreaks were highly localized at that point — meaning that the tests didn’t go to where they were most needed.

KHN’s reporting is part of KFF’s continuing efforts on the coronavirus outbreak. The story also ran in The Daily Beast and, as always, KHN content is available to republish free of charge.

