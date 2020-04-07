The Public Wants the Federal Government, Not States, in Charge On Coronavirus
In Drew Altman’s Axios column, he analyzes new polling showing that rather than serving as backup to the states, the public wants the federal government to lead the nation’s coronavirus response. He writes, “The public seems to believe that in a health crisis of this magnitude, with a virus that doesn’t stop at state or international borders and the death toll mounting, a more uniform and aggressive national response is needed.”