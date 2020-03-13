menu

How Many Adults Are at Risk of Serious Illness If Infected with Coronavirus?

Wyatt Koma, Tricia Neuman , Gary Claxton, Matthew Rae , Jennifer Kates , and Josh Michaud
Published: Mar 13, 2020

As the number of people in the U.S. with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to grow, there is increasing concern for adults who have a higher risk of developing serious illness if they are infected. The majority of people who become infected are expected to be asymptomatic or recover without needing special treatment, according to the World Health Organization.  However, based on the most current information made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older people and younger adults with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, have a greater risk of becoming severely ill if they get infected with coronavirus. CDC has issued specific guidance for people who fall into these categories.

To inform discussions about the challenges associated with coronavirus in the U.S., we analyzed data from the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) to estimate the total number of adults nationwide, and by state, who have an elevated risk of serious illness if they are infected with coronavirus.   We recognize that our collective understanding of risk factors will continue to evolve as the disease spreads, and as CDC and others learn more about its effects on different populations. Based on information currently available, our definition of high risk includes older adults (ages 60 or older) and younger adults between the ages of 18 and 59 with heart disease, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or diabetes. We were unable to include hypertension as a risk factor because it is not tracked by the survey.

Key Findings

  • About four in ten adults (41%) ages 18 and older in the U.S. (105.5 million people) have a higher risk of developing serious illness if they are infected with coronavirus, due to their older age (60 and older) or health condition (Figure 1; Table 1).
  • Most of those at higher risk of developing a serious illness are older (72.4% or 76.3 million adults); however, the remaining 29.2 million adults ages 18-59 are at risk due to an underlying medical condition.
  • The share of adults ages 18 and older who have a higher risk of developing a more serious illness varies across the country, ranging from 31 percent (Washington, D.C.) to 51 percent (West Virginia). In Washington State, California and New York, some of the states hardest hit by COVID-19 thus far, the share of adults at high risk is 40 percent, 37 percent and 40 percent respectively.
  • An estimated 5.7 million adults who are at higher risk of getting a serious illness if they become infected with coronavirus are uninsured, including 3.9 million adults under age 60 and 1.8 million who are ages 60-64.

Figure 1: More Than 100 Million of 258 million U.S. Adults Are At Higher Risk For Serious Illness If Infected With Coronavirus

.

 

Discussion

The majority of people who become infected with coronavirus are not expected to become seriously ill, but a large segment of the U.S. adult population – 41 percent of adults ages 18 and older – have a higher risk of serious illness if they do become infected due to their age or underlying medical condition. One group particularly at risk are the 1.3 million people living in nursing homes in the US.  As the number of people who test positive for coronavirus continues to rise, and as more is learned about the progression of illness and treatment among those who become seriously ill, the current set of risk factors available to estimate the size of the at-risk population is likely to be refined. Given the paucity of data at this stage of the pandemic, and the high stakes involved for people who do get seriously ill, these estimates confirm the need to take unprecedented efforts to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Methods
This brief analyzes data from the nationally-representative, cross-sectional 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) of adults ages 18 and older living in the community. All analysis incorporated BRFSS survey weights to account for the complex sampling design. Data represent adults who report ever being told by a doctor that they have one of the listed conditions. BRFSS is an ongoing, state-based, random-digit-dialed telephone survey of non-institutionalized civilian adults. Information about the BRFSS is available at http://www.cdc.gov/brfss/index.html.
Table 1: Number of U.S. Adults At Higher Risk Of Serious Illness If Infected With Coronavirus
Total, adults ages 18 and older Adults under age 60 Adults age 60 and older
Total number, adults 18 and older Number at risk, adults 18 and older At-risk adults, as a share of all adults ages 18 and older Total number, adults under age 60 Number at risk due to health conditions, adults under age 60 Share of adults under age 60 at risk Total number, adults age 60 and older Older adults, as a share of all at-risk adults
Overall 258,073,390 105,508,720 40.90% 181,732,900 29,168,230 16.10% 76,340,490 72.40%
Alabama 3,810,260 1,756,630 46.10% 2,620,083 566,450 21.60% 1,190,170 67.80%
Alaska 556,390 196,440 35.30% 419,878 59,930 14.30% 136,510 69.50%
Arizona 5,497,320 2,320,930 42.20% 3,810,152 633,770 16.60% 1,687,160 72.70%
Arkansas 2,321,220 1,079,560 46.50% 1,598,536 356,880 22.30% 722,680 66.90%
California 30,806,310 11,405,140 37.00% 22,523,811 3,122,640 13.90% 8,282,500 72.60%
Colorado 4,444,870 1,616,650 36.40% 3,242,253 414,030 12.80% 1,202,610 74.40%
Connecticut 2,852,650 1,163,280 40.80% 1,964,143 274,780 14.00% 888,500 76.40%
Delaware 769,120 337,910 43.90% 518,403 87,190 16.80% 250,720 74.20%
District of Columbia 577,410 178,510 30.90% 450,099 51,200 11.40% 127,310 71.30%
Florida 17,206,330 7,997,800 46.50% 11,219,768 2,011,240 17.90% 5,986,560 74.90%
Georgia 8,074,090 3,189,150 39.50% 5,873,782 988,850 16.80% 2,200,310 69.00%
Hawaii 1,122,170 461,390 41.10% 770,334 109,550 14.20% 351,840 76.30%
Idaho 1,310,470 542,100 41.40% 912,172 143,790 15.80% 398,300 73.50%
Illinois 9,910,660 3,930,010 39.70% 7,044,811 1,064,160 15.10% 2,865,850 72.90%
Indiana 5,141,870 2,203,010 42.80% 3,621,951 683,090 18.90% 1,519,920 69.00%
Iowa 2,434,240 1,002,750 41.20% 1,668,131 236,630 14.20% 766,110 76.40%
Kansas 2,212,590 903,980 40.90% 1,544,045 235,430 15.20% 668,540 74.00%
Kentucky 3,471,410 1,579,790 45.50% 2,384,137 492,520 20.70% 1,087,270 68.80%
Louisiana 3,595,230 1,553,670 43.20% 2,551,197 509,640 20.00% 1,044,030 67.20%
Maine 1,089,320 514,050 47.20% 700,623 125,360 17.90% 388,690 75.60%
Maryland 4,750,690 1,911,910 40.20% 3,376,067 537,290 15.90% 1,374,620 71.90%
Massachusetts 5,539,860 2,160,430 39.00% 3,872,650 493,230 12.70% 1,667,210 77.20%
Michigan 7,830,170 3,389,720 43.30% 5,371,485 931,030 17.30% 2,458,680 72.50%
Minnesota 4,335,800 1,681,520 38.80% 3,029,819 375,540 12.40% 1,305,980 77.70%
Mississippi 2,279,080 993,440 43.60% 1,600,203 314,570 19.70% 678,880 68.30%
Missouri 4,762,640 2,079,890 43.70% 3,301,102 618,360 18.70% 1,461,530 70.30%
Montana 834,170 363,300 43.60% 551,399 80,520 14.60% 282,780 77.80%
Nebraska 1,460,610 583,600 40.00% 1,025,529 148,520 14.50% 435,080 74.60%
Nevada 2,376,440 944,030 39.70% 1,682,170 249,770 14.80% 694,270 73.50%
New Hampshire 1,095,210 486,830 44.50% 738,454 130,070 17.60% 356,760 73.30%
New Jersey 7,078,480 2,818,780 39.80% 5,008,891 749,200 15.00% 2,069,580 73.40%
New Mexico 1,605,610 687,000 42.80% 1,099,806 181,190 16.50% 505,810 73.60%
New York 15,727,230 6,248,460 39.70% 11,130,182 1,651,410 14.80% 4,597,050 73.60%
North Carolina 8,122,850 3,407,310 41.90% 5,697,079 981,530 17.20% 2,425,770 71.20%
North Dakota 580,620 220,390 38.00% 414,022 53,790 13.00% 166,600 75.60%
Ohio 9,110,930 3,956,510 43.40% 6,239,876 1,085,450 17.40% 2,871,060 72.60%
Oklahoma 2,996,630 1,274,750 42.50% 2,105,639 383,760 18.20% 890,990 69.90%
Oregon 3,336,360 1,447,500 43.40% 2,299,991 411,130 17.90% 1,036,370 71.60%
Pennsylvania 10,177,680 4,455,250 43.80% 6,872,191 1,149,760 16.70% 3,305,490 74.20%
Rhode Island 855,850 363,200 42.40% 589,646 96,990 16.40% 266,200 73.30%
South Carolina 4,000,770 1,788,480 44.70% 2,719,708 507,420 18.70% 1,281,060 71.60%
South Dakota 663,690 268,500 40.50% 454,877 59,680 13.10% 208,820 77.80%
Tennessee 5,289,400 2,338,210 44.20% 3,691,691 740,500 20.10% 1,597,710 68.30%
Texas 21,475,630 7,827,970 36.50% 16,091,113 2,443,450 15.20% 5,384,510 68.80%
Utah 2,238,190 749,470 33.50% 1,728,836 240,110 13.90% 509,360 68.00%
Vermont 507,040 220,570 43.50% 331,180 44,710 13.50% 175,860 79.70%
Virginia 6,675,220 2,618,840 39.20% 4,758,327 701,950 14.80% 1,916,890 73.20%
Washington 5,891,910 2,331,160 39.60% 4,149,456 588,710 14.20% 1,742,460 74.70%
West Virginia 1,438,650 734,590 51.10% 937,210 233,150 24.90% 501,440 68.30%
Wisconsin 4,545,490 1,804,220 39.70% 3,143,755 402,490 12.80% 1,401,730 77.70%
Wyoming 441,870 179,530 40.60% 308,190 45,840 14.90% 133,680 74.50%
Guam 107,050 32,560 30.40% 88,835 14,350 16.20% 18,210 55.90%
Puerto Rico 2,737,640 1,208,050 44.10% 1,885,209 355,620 18.90% 852,430 70.60%
NOTE: State counts may not sum to overall due to rounding. Data includes adults ages 18 and older; excludes adults living in nursing homes and other institutional settings.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

