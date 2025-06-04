Administration Releases Additional Details of Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request

1 – Funding for FY25 was provided in a full-year Continuing Resolution (CR), which maintained FY24 levels. All FY25 amounts and associated notes are based on those specified in relevant FY24 appropriations bills. 2 – The FY24 final bill text for “State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs” (SFOPs) states that up to $200 million of the funds appropriated by this Act through various accounts “may be made available to combat such infectious disease of public health emergency.” 3 – Unless otherwise specified, funding amounts listed under the “State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) – Global Health” heading are provided through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account. 4 – In previous fiscal years, some HIV, tuberculosis, MCH, nutrition, and global health security funding has been provided under the ESF and AEECA accounts, which is not earmarked by Congress in the annual appropriations bills and is determined at the agency level. Global health funding amounts from these accounts are not yet known for either FY24 or FY25. In addition, the FY26 Request proposes to eliminate these accounts. 5 – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY24 final bill states that this funding is “for the second installment of the seventh replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, which is a reduction compared to the prior fiscal year as a result of other donor contributions.” 6 – The FY26 request does not include a specific funding amount for the Global Fund, but states that funding can be provided through either the GHP account or the newly created “America First Opportunity Fund” (A1OF) and that the amount provided cannot exceed 20% of total contributions during the 8th Replenishment for a total of $2.4 billion over the three-year period. 7 – The FY26 request eliminated the International Organizations & Programs (IO&P) account. In prior fiscal years, funding for UNICEF and UNFPA was provided through the IO&P account. 8 – The FY24 final bill states that “not less than $575,000,000 should be made available for family planning/reproductive health.” 9 – The FY24 final bill states that if this funding is not provided to UNFPA it “shall be transferred to the ‘Global Health Programs’ account and shall be made available for family planning, maternal, and reproductive health activities.” 10 – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY24 final appropriations bill states that the agreement includes “up to $100,000,000 for a contribution to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).” 11 – The FY24 final bill states that “up to $70,000,000 of the funds made available under the heading ‘Global Health Programs’ may be made available for the Emergency Reserve Fund” without specifying whether this funding would come from GHS amounts or potentially other areas. 12 – The FY26 Request states that funding from the GHP account may be provided to the “Emergency Reserve Fund” without specifying an amount. 13 – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY24 final bill states that “of the funds made available for ‘Other Public Health Threats’ … the agreement includes up to $6,000,000 for the Health Reserve Fund.” 14 – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY24 final bill states that “of the funds made available for ‘Other Public Health Threats’… the agreement includes not less than $10,000,000 to support the global health workforce.” 15 – The FY26 Request eliminates CDC’s Global Health Center and most of its bilateral programs, except funding for “Global Disease Detection & Emergency Response”, which is transferred to “Crosscutting Activities and Program Support”, and “Parasitic Diseases and Malaria”, which is transferred to “Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases”. The FY26 budget request specifies the funding level for “Global Disease Detection & Emergency Response”, but not “Parasitic Diseases and Malaria”. 16 – Additional global health funding for research activities at NIH is determined at the agency/department level and is not yet known for either FY25 or the FY26 Request.