Medicaid Waiver Tracker: Approved and Pending Section 1115 Waivers by State

See KFF’s Work Requirements Tracker for additional state and national-level data related to work requirement implementation.

The 2025 budget reconciliation legislation requires states to condition Medicaid eligibility for adults in the ACA Medicaid expansion group on meeting work requirements starting January 1, 2027, but states have the option to implement requirements sooner using an 1115 waiver or through a state plan amendment.

Prior to the passage of the federal reconciliation legislation and since the start of the second Trump administration, some states have shown renewed interest in pursuing work requirement policies through 1115 waivers. However, some states may no longer be moving forward with proposed 1115 waivers due to the passage of federal work requirements. Montana is the only state that has submitted a waiver since the passage of the 2025 budget reconciliation legislation. It is not clear how CMS will treat pending 1115 waivers that seek to implement early and deviate from federal requirements specified in the law.

The first Trump administration encouraged and approved 1115 demonstration waivers that conditioned Medicaid coverage on meeting work requirements which were subsequently rescinded by the Biden administration or withdrawn by states. Currently, Georgia is the only state with a Medicaid work requirement waiver in place following litigation over the Biden administration’s attempt to stop it.

The map below identifies approved (Georgia) and pending work requirement waivers (submitted to CMS since the start of the second Trump administration). The table below the map provides more detailed state waiver information.

For more information on Medicaid work requirements, see additional KFF resources:

An overview of the work requirement provisions in the 2025 budget reconciliation legislation, including key operational & implementation questions (2025)

Analyses of the work status and characteristics of Medicaid enrollees (2025)

A short brief highlighting five key facts about Medicaid work requirements, including what the research shows about the impact of work requirements (2025)

A detailed history of Medicaid work requirements (2022)

The table below provides more detailed state waiver information for waivers that are approved and pending at the federal level, as well as activity at the state-level once a waiver proposal has been released for state-level “public comment.” This table also lists states with legislative activity involving work requirements, once a bill has passed out of committee (typically the first step of the legislative process). Some states require state legislative action before Section 1115 waiver requests can be submitted by the state Medicaid agency to CMS for federal approval and others do not.