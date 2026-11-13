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Tracking Implementation of the 2025 Reconciliation Law: Medicaid Work Requirements

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Overview
State/National Data & Policies
Guidance & Implementation Questions
Implementation/Waiver Status
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The 2025 reconciliation law, once called the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” signed by President Trump on July 4, 2025, requires 44 states (including DC) to condition Medicaid eligibility for adults in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid expansion group and certain enrollees in 1115 waiver programs on meeting work requirements starting January 1, 2027. States have the option to adopt a “hold harmless” period for up to six months through June 30, 2027, meaning they would not deny applications or disenroll individuals renewing their coverage due to non-compliance with the work requirements during this time.

Currently, 41 states (including DC) have expanded their Medicaid programs under the ACA to nearly all adults with income up to 138% FPL ($21,597 for an individual in 2025). In June 2026, CMS released a list of states with 1115 waiver programs that include individuals who will be subject to work requirements. The list identifies waiver programs in three non-expansion states Georgia, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as in five expansion states, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Utah (Figure 1).  

ACA Medicaid Expansion Enrollees and Certain Medicaid Section 1115 Waiver Enrollees Will Be Required to Meet Work Requirements in 44 States. (Choropleth map)

ACA Medicaid Expansion Enrollees and Certain Medicaid Section 1115 Waiver Enrollees Will Be Required to Meet Work Requirements in 44 States.

Populations Subject to Medicaid Work Requirements

Information released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on June 8, 2026.

To implement Medicaid work requirements, states will need to make important policy and operational decisions, implement needed system upgrades or changes, develop new outreach and education strategies, and hire and train staff, all within a relatively short timeframe. The information tracked here can serve as a resource to understand Medicaid work requirements and state options, gauge readiness, and track implementation of the requirements, including:

This resource will be updated to include guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), information on state policy decisions as they are made, and new data when available.

Continue scrolling to learn more about the Medicaid work requirements in the 2025 reconciliation law.

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