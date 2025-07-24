House Appropriations Committee Approves the FY 2026 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) Appropriations Bill

The House Committee on Appropriations approved the FY 2026 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) appropriations bill and accompanying report on July 23, 2025. The NSRP bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance. Global health funding in the bill totaled $9.5 billion, a decrease of $512 million (-5%) below the FY 2025 enacted level and $5.7 billion (151%) above President Trump’s FY 2026 request.[i] As compared to FY 2025 enacted levels, funding through the GHP account for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) and family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH) declined, while all other areas either remained flat or increased slightly; funding for global health security was not specified.[ii] The bill does not specify funding for the Health Reserve Fund, Global Health Workforce Initiative, or the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and explicitly prohibits funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and World Health Organization (WHO).[iii] The bill also eliminates funding for the International Organizations & Programs (IO&P) account, which has historically been the source of U.S. contributions to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).[iv]

Policy provisions in the bill include:

the Helms amendment , a standard provision that is regularly included in appropriations bills (see the KFF fact sheet here),

, a standard provision that is regularly included in appropriations bills (see the KFF fact sheet here), an expanded Mexico City Policy (Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance) that was put in place by President Trump and rescinded by President Biden (see the KFF explainer here),

(Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance) that was put in place by President Trump and rescinded by President Biden (see the KFF explainer here), a provision stating that support for multilateral organizations through the Contributions to International Organizations (CIO) account must comply with statutory prohibitions and requirements related to abortion, and

and requirements related to abortion, and a requirement that the Secretary of State submit a strategy detailing transition plans in PEPFAR-supported programs towards country-led efforts.

See the table below for additional details on global health funding (downloadable table here). See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.