House Appropriations Committee Approves the FY 2026 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) Appropriations Bill
The House Committee on Appropriations approved the FY 2026 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) appropriations bill and accompanying report on July 23, 2025. The NSRP bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account, which represents the bulk of global health assistance. Global health funding in the bill totaled $9.5 billion, a decrease of $512 million (-5%) below the FY 2025 enacted level and $5.7 billion (151%) above President Trump’s FY 2026 request.[i] As compared to FY 2025 enacted levels, funding through the GHP account for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) and family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH) declined, while all other areas either remained flat or increased slightly; funding for global health security was not specified.[ii] The bill does not specify funding for the Health Reserve Fund, Global Health Workforce Initiative, or the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and explicitly prohibits funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and World Health Organization (WHO).[iii] The bill also eliminates funding for the International Organizations & Programs (IO&P) account, which has historically been the source of U.S. contributions to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).[iv]
Policy provisions in the bill include:
- the Helms amendment, a standard provision that is regularly included in appropriations bills (see the KFF fact sheet here),
- an expanded Mexico City Policy (Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance) that was put in place by President Trump and rescinded by President Biden (see the KFF explainer here),
- a provision stating that support for multilateral organizations through the Contributions to International Organizations (CIO) account must comply with statutory prohibitions and requirements related to abortion, and
- a requirement that the Secretary of State submit a strategy detailing transition plans in PEPFAR-supported programs towards country-led efforts.
See the table below for additional details on global health funding (downloadable table here). See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.
[i] Funding for FY25 was provided in a full-year Continuing Resolution (CR), which maintained FY24 levels. All FY25 amounts and associated notes are based on those specified in relevant FY24 appropriations bills.
[ii] The report accompanying the House FY26 NSRP appropriations bill does not provide specific funding amounts for family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH) or global health security (GHS) under the GHP account. After the funding amounts specified for all other areas (e.g., HIV, TB, MCH, etc.) are removed, $864.71 million remains under the GHP account, which is funding that could be used for FP/RH and GHS (or other areas as determined by the Administration). Since the House FY26 bill text states that “of the funds appropriated by this Act, not more than $461,000,000 may be made available for family planning/reproductive health” without specifying an account, it is possible the Administration could fund all or a portion of this amount through the GHP account with the remainder directed to GHS (or other areas as determined by the Administration). If the Administration funds the full $461 million through the GHP account, this could represent a significant decrease to GHS funding; if the Administration funds the full $461 million through non-GHP accounts, this could represent an increase to GHS funding.
[iii] The report accompanying the House FY26 NSRP bill states that U.S. funding for PAHO is dependent on meeting specific requirements detailed in the report.
[iv] The report accompanying the House FY26 NSRP bill states that a contribution to UNICEF may be made using funding provided to the newly established National Security Investment Programs account.