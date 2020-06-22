What health benefits are covered under Marketplace plans?

All qualified health plans offered in the Marketplace will cover essential health benefits. Categories of essential health benefits include:

Ambulatory patient services (outpatient care you get without being admitted to a hospital)

Emergency services

Hospitalization

Maternity and newborn care (care before and after your baby is born)

Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment

Prescription drugs

Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices (services and devices to help people with injuries, disabilities, or chronic conditions gain or recover mental and physical skills)

Laboratory services

Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management

Pediatric services, including dental and vision care

In addition, all plans must cover testing for COVID-19 with no cost sharing.

The precise details of what is covered within these categories may vary somewhat from plan to plan.

