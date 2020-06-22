What health benefits are covered under Marketplace plans?

All qualified health plans offered in the Marketplace will cover essential health benefits. Categories of essential health benefits include:
- Ambulatory patient services (outpatient care you get without being admitted to a hospital)
- Emergency services
- Hospitalization
- Maternity and newborn care (care before and after your baby is born)
- Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment
- Prescription drugs
- Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices (services and devices to help people with injuries, disabilities, or chronic conditions gain or recover mental and physical skills)
- Laboratory services
- Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management
- Pediatric services, including dental and vision care
In addition, all plans must cover testing for COVID-19 with no cost sharing.
The precise details of what is covered within these categories may vary somewhat from plan to plan.
