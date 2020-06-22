menu

I would like to get an IUD. Is my plan required to cover the full cost of the brand I would like get?

There are two kinds of IUDs: Hormonal and Copper. The federal law requires most ACA-compliant, “non-grandfathered” plans to cover at least one hormonal IUD (marketed as Mirena, Skyla, Lilleta or Kyleena) as well as the copper IUD (brand name ParaGard) with no cost sharing. The plans must also cover the provider visits for insertion and removal, with no cost sharing. You should talk to your provider about which IUD is best for you. If your plan will not initially cover the hormonal IUD your provider recommends, you should ask your provider to request a “waiver” or “exception” from your insurance plan. However, there are certain types of employers with religious objections to contraception that are not required to provide contraceptive services to their workers and dependents.

Short-term health insurance policies do not have to provide benefits required by the ACA, including contraceptive services.

