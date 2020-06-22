Can I buy or change private health plan coverage outside of Open Enrollment?

In general, you can have a special enrollment opportunity to sign up for private, non-group coverage during the year, other than during Open Enrollment period, if you have a qualifying life event. Events that trigger a special enrollment period (SEP) are:

Loss of eligibility for other coverage (for example if you quit your job or were laid off or if your hours were reduced, or if you lose student health coverage when you graduate) Note that loss of eligibility for other coverage because you didn’t pay premiums does not trigger a special enrollment opportunity

Marriage (limitations apply)

Gaining a dependent (for example, if you give birth to or adopt a child). Note that pregnancy does NOT trigger a special enrollment opportunity in most states

Loss of coverage due to loss of dependent status (for example, because of divorce, legal separation, death, or “aging off” a parents’ plan when you turn 26)

A permanent move to another state or within a state if you move outside of your health plan service area (limitations apply)

Exhaustion of COBRA coverage

Losing eligibility for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program

Income increases or decreases enough to change your eligibility for Marketplace subsidies

Change in immigration status

Enrollment or eligibility error made by the Marketplace or another government agency or somebody, such as an assister, acting on their behalf.

Note that some triggering events will only qualify you for a SEP in the health insurance Marketplace; they do not apply in the outside market. For example, if you gain citizenship or lawfully present status, the Marketplace must provide you with a special enrollment opportunity.

When you experience a qualifying event, your SEP will last 60 days from the date of that triggering event. If you can foresee loss of other coverage (for example, you know the date when you will graduate and lose student health coverage) you can ask the Marketplace for a SEP up to 60 days in advance so new coverage will take effect right after your old coverage runs out. However, in HealthCare.gov states, you cannot ask for an advance SEP if you anticipate coverage loss due to a permanent move.

States have flexibility to expand special enrollment opportunities for consumers. Check with your State Marketplace for more information.

View this question in Spanish.