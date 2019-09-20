Disparities policy

Many community health centers report that immigrant patients are declining to enroll themselves or their children in Medicaid, or renew their coverage, amid concerns about changes to public charge rules.
Data on demographics; health coverage, access, and utilization; and health status by race and ethnicity to provide greater insight into the status of health disparities and changes in disparities since implementation of the ACA.
Findings from discussions in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego about issues facing immigrant families and providers in the current environment and how the local communities have responded to growing needs.
People of color experienced large gains in coverage under the ACA that narrowed longstanding disparities. Research suggests these gains will likely lead to reductions in disparities in care access and outcomes.
Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age that shape health. This brief provides an overview of social determinants of health and emerging initiatives to address them.