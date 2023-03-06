menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

KFF Quick Take: Marking Three Years of COVID-19


Published: Mar 06, 2023

Jen Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health and HIV Policy at KFF, describes the state of global health three years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

