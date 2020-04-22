KFF Analysis: Number of Coronavirus Cases, Distribution of $30B in CARES Act funding and Medicare Advantage Penetration by State

Number of Coronavirus Cases, Distribution of $30B in CARES Act funding and Medicare Advantage Penetration by State

State Number of

COVID-19 Cases on April 21, 2020 Percent of Total COVID-19 Cases First Distribution of CARES Act Payments Percent of Total Money Distributed Percent of Medicare Beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage, 2020

New York 253,400.00 32.1% $1,859,574,434 6.2% 40%

New Jersey 88,806.00 11.3% $919,426,801 3.1% 29%

Massachusetts 39,643.00 5.0% $841,425,120 2.8% 23%

Pennsylvania 34,005.00 4.3% $1,246,250,076 4.2% 41%

California 33,866.00 4.3% $2,920,960,733 9.7% 40%

Michigan 32,000.00 4.1% $936,700,139 3.1% 42%

Illinois 31,508.00 4.0% $1,204,103,180 4.0% 25%

Florida 27,058.00 3.4% $2,220,563,137 7.4% 43%

Louisiana 24,523.00 3.1% $474,891,735 1.6% 38%

Connecticut 19,815.00 2.5% $377,981,257 1.3% 41%

Texas 20,087.00 2.5% $2,089,066,452 7.0% 37%

Georgia 19,398.00 2.5% $792,069,160 2.6% 37%

Maryland 14,193.00 1.8% $742,225,306 2.5% 11%

Ohio 12,919.00 1.6% $989,773,417 3.3% 39%

Washington 12,486.00 1.6% $553,838,806 1.8% 33%

Indiana 11,688.00 1.5% $668,604,614 2.2% 32%

Colorado 10,112.00 1.3% $360,905,482 1.2% 38%

Virginia 9,097.00 1.2% $814,360,467 2.7% 21%

Tennessee 7,238.00 0.9% $739,723,347 2.5% 38%

North Carolina 6,979.00 0.9% $919,171,087 3.1% 36%

Missouri 5,963.00 0.8% $618,601,167 2.1% 35%

Rhode Island 5,090.00 0.6% $90,459,834 0.3% 39%

Arizona 5,068.00 0.6% $707,587,482 2.4% 39%

Alabama 5,092.00 0.6% $449,481,945 1.5% 41%

Mississippi 4,512.00 0.6% $374,847,790 1.2% 20%

Wisconsin 4,541.00 0.6% $471,681,077 1.6% 42%

South Carolina 4,439.00 0.6% $518,022,463 1.7% 28%

Nevada 3,830.00 0.5% $241,471,841 0.8% 36%

Utah 3,213.00 0.4% $185,292,422 0.6% 36%

Iowa 3,159.00 0.4% $297,929,171 1.0% 22%

Kentucky 3,050.00 0.4% $452,761,171 1.5% 34%

District of Columbia 3,098.00 0.4% $84,989,099 0.3% 20%

Delaware 2,745.00 0.3% $154,114,118 0.5% 17%

Oklahoma 2,680.00 0.3% $489,853,998 1.6% 22%

Minnesota 2,470.00 0.3% $472,206,122 1.6% 43%

Kansas 2,070.00 0.3% $325,135,950 1.1% 19%

Oregon 1,956.00 0.2% $291,029,025 1.0% 42%

Arkansas 1,990.00 0.3% $326,536,043 1.1% 26%

New Mexico 1,971.00 0.2% $169,486,132 0.6% 35%

South Dakota 1,685.00 0.2% $107,650,201 0.4% 19%

Idaho 1,736.00 0.2% $135,028,056 0.5% 33%

Nebraska 1,648.00 0.2% $225,027,912 0.8% 17%

New Hampshire 1,447.00 0.2% $164,580,386 0.5% 19%

Puerto Rico 1,298.00 0.2% $41,889,822 0.1% 70%

West Virginia 908.00 0.1% $246,574,851 0.8% 31%

Maine 875.00 0.1% $145,763,812 0.5% 36%

Vermont 816.00 0.1% $54,457,870 0.2% 12%

North Dakota 627.00 0.1% $91,064,579 0.3% 17%

Hawaii 584.00 0.1% $132,536,076 0.4% 44%

Montana 433.00 0.1% $111,503,248 0.4% 18%

Alaska 321.00 0.0% $71,248,123 0.2% 1%

Wyoming 429.00 0.1% $66,393,163 0.2% 3%

NOTES: COVID-19 data as of 4/21/2020 at 10:38 AM.