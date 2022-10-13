October 19 Web Event: The Commercialization of COVID

The era of government-financed COVID tests, vaccines, and therapeutics is likely coming to an end soon. In August, the Administration announced that by January 2023, it expects to end its purchase and distribution of COVID vaccines, citing a lack of federal funds. The announcement signals the shift in the United State’s response to the pandemic and a transition from government-led vaccination initiatives to the commercial market.

The commercialization of COVID-related services raises important questions around how people will access vaccines and treatments, how they will be priced, and to what extent they will be covered by insurance. It also has implications for ongoing control of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, October 19th at 12pm ET, a panel of experts will join series moderator Larry Levitt in a 45-minute discussion exploring the government’s plan to transition the distribution of COVID tests, vaccines, and therapeutics to the commercial market and its potential implications for consumers and insurers.

Moderator

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists

Jen Kates , Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health & HIV Policy, KFF

Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health & HIV Policy, KFF Dawn O’Connell , Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Rena Conti, Associate Professor, Department of Markets, Public Policy and Law, Questrom School of Business, Boston University

