The Title X Network Has Largely Returned Under the Biden Administration 

A new KFF brief examines the return of grantees and clinic sites to the Title X network under the Biden Administration, which reversed Trump Administration regulations that prohibited Title X sites from providing abortion referrals and having co-located abortion services. For more than 50 years, the federal Title X program has provided family planning services to nearly four million people a year through a network of clinics. The program is part of the U.S. public health safety net designed to serve people with lower incomes and those without insurance who otherwise cannot afford family planning services.

As a result of the Trump Administration rules, nearly 1,280 sites withdrew from the Title X program. Of the 411 Planned Parenthood sites that left the program under the Trump Administration, 286 (70%) have rejoined. Of the 869 other sites that left the program, 531 (61%) have returned.

At the same time, 777 new sites that were previously not part of the program have joined, bringing the current Title X network back to 4,108 sites, which is 2% more than the original 4,010 sites before the Trump Administration regulations. All six states (HI, ME, OR, UT, VT, WA) that left the Title X network under the Trump Administration have returned with most of their sites, or they expanded their networks to new ones.



Ongoing litigation challenging the Biden Administration Title X regulations continues, and its outcome could result in withdrawals and disqualifications. Current Title X regulations require clinics to provide pregnancy options counseling that includes abortion as an option. In states where abortion is now banned, there are examples of policies that require Title X clinics to exclude counseling on abortion, which is in direct conflict with Title X regulations. These policies may disqualify grantees in these states from participating in the program.



Read “Rebuilding the Title X Network Under the Biden Administration” to learn more about the Title X program and network.





