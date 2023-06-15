One Year Since Dobbs: The Landscape of Abortion Policies Across the US  

There has been intense focus on abortion policies across the United States since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022. That decision overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating federal constitutional protections for abortion and putting the decision to restrict or protect abortion with the states.

Now, nearly one year later, what is the status of federal and state developments? Where is abortion banned? Where is litigation pending? And how does the public view abortion, the Supreme Court, and related women’s health issues?

These KFF resources provide the latest information:

Abortion in the United States Dashboard: Tracks state abortion policies and litigation following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Key Facts on Abortion in the United States: Answers key questions about abortion in the United States.

The Availability and Use of Medication Abortion: Explains medication abortion, how it is used and regulated, the role of the drug in self-managed abortions, and analyzes the intersection of federal and state regulations pertaining to its provision and coverage.

Legal Challenges to State Abortion Bans Since the Dobbs Decision: Summarizes the types of challenges presented in state courts since the Dobbs ruling and highlights some of the novel strategies that are being used to defend access to abortion in states that have enacted abortion bans.

A Review of Exceptions in State Abortions Bans: Implications for the Provision of Abortion Services: Analyzes the rape, incest, and health exceptions to abortion bans and discusses how they may not achieve their purported aims to provide life-saving care.

Health Care in the 2024 Election and in the Courts Polling: Medication Abortion: Examines abortion as a key issue in the 2024 election cycle, awareness of medication abortion’s legality and safety, and confidence in the Supreme Court and the FDA.