New KFF Brief Examines Potential Abortion-Related Ballot Initiatives in 13 States

Ahead of the 2024 general election, a new KFF brief examines abortion ballot initiatives in progress in 13 states. These 13 states could follow six other states that have voted on constitutional amendments to protect or restrict abortion since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. In those six states, the side favoring access to abortion prevailed.

Citizen-led abortion ballot initiatives have captured nationwide attention and promise to be closely watched; advocacy groups on both sides of the issue have sought to use this powerful tool to address the legality of abortion in their state and drive voter turnout at the polls this November. However, in many states that currently ban or severely restrict abortion, there is no legal pathway for a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment to make it on the ballot.

“Addressing Abortion Access through State Ballot Initiatives” also outlines the processes states can use to place initiatives on the ballot and explains why advocates on both sides of the abortion issue, seeking more stable abortion laws, have turned to ballot initiatives.