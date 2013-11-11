Video Download

To download the YouToons videos, use the links below.

PLEASE NOTE: To share the videos on websites or blogs, you are permitted to embed the videos via YouTube. Visit the YouTube pages (links provided below) and click the “Share” link. You are not permitted to download the videos and upload them to a website or blog.



Windows Users:

“right click” on link and “save link as” to your computer.

Mac Users:

“ctr+click” on link and “download linked file as.”

Health Insurance Explained: The YouToons Have it Covered (2014)

If you have questions, you may contact us. Choose “Problem with video.”