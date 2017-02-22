menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Video Download – Focus Groups of Enrollees with ACA Coverage Who Voted for Trump

To download the focus group video, use the links below.

PLEASE NOTE: To share the videos on websites or blogs, you are permitted to embed the videos using the share functionality in the video player (at the bottom of this page) or from YouTube.  You are not permitted to download the videos and upload them to a website or blog.


Windows Users:
“right click” on link below and “save link as” to your computer.
Mac Users:
“ctr+click” on link below and “download linked file as.”

Listening to Trump Voters with ACA Coverage

YouTube link

If you have questions, you may contact us.  Choose “Problem with video.”

 

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.