Video Download – Focus Groups of Enrollees with ACA Coverage Who Voted for Trump

To download the focus group video, use the links below.

PLEASE NOTE: To share the videos on websites or blogs, you are permitted to embed the videos using the share functionality in the video player (at the bottom of this page) or from YouTube. You are not permitted to download the videos and upload them to a website or blog.



Windows Users:

“right click” on link below and “save link as” to your computer.

Mac Users:

“ctr+click” on link below and “download linked file as.”

If you have questions, you may contact us. Choose “Problem with video.”