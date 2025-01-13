KFF Standards and Practices

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
This document’s intent is to serve as a roadmap that sets expectations clearly for how we work together and behave in a principled and ethical manner. It applies equally to all KFF staff across the board as well as for any freelancers doing work under our direction. Given the current proliferation of misinformation and declining trust in expertise and evidence, our work is more important than ever. Maintaining trust is especially critical and is attained not only through the quality of our work but also through the professionalism and ethical conduct of our staff. Who we are as a staff and how we conduct ourselves in the workplace and outside of work maters as it can reflect directly on KFF’s credibility.
At KFF, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of conduct, guided by a set of core values that shape our interactions, decisions, and work. These values are more than just words. They are the foundation of our culture and the principles that guide us in everything we do.
Mission Driven: We are mission driven individuals who are all a part of one extraordinary organization working towards a common goal of keeping facts, truth and people at the center of our health care policy debates and discussions.
Non-Advocacy: We are not here to advocate or advance any policy position or outcome, but to inform and shape discussion and amplify people’s voices in public debates.
Collaborative: We are fiercely anti-fiefdom and share information across our teams, soliciting input from colleagues organization wide in order to maximize KFF’s impact.
Diversity and Equity: We are strengthened by the different perspectives and experiences represented on our staff and our Board and we seek diversity across the organization. Greater social, economic, and racial equity motivates the work we do.
Collegiality and Tolerance: We are collegial, compassionate, and tolerant of one another and we value each individual’s self-expression.
Professional Fulfillment: Our work is professionally fulfilling and we are professional in conducting our work with commitments to accuracy and integrity.
Continuous Improvement: We are an organization committed to continual improvement, evolution and change.
The standard guidelines outlined below are informed by KFF’s organizational values and our policies. We recognize that the potential consequences of certain activities described below are likely to vary considerably depending on the role and public profile of a given staff person. In addition to these guidelines, KFF staff may adhere to other professional norms or guidelines such as those promulgated by journalism associations, the American Association for Public Opinion Research, the American Institute of CPAs, or other groups relevant to their professions. These industry-specific guidelines are additive and do not replace these KFF guidelines. Staff members are expected to use their best judgment and consult with the senior leadership of their departments when a correct course of action is not clear.
KFF also engages non-employees, such as temp workers, freelance journalists, and other independent contractors who provide services and work product for our staff in various capacities. Individuals who fall into these categories should adhere to the provisions outlined in this document as appropriate for the work they are undertaking for KFF. Managers are responsible for inquiring about a freelancer’s potential conﬂicts of interest and responding in accordance with what is laid out in this policy.
KFF’s mission, serving as the independent source of information on national health issues, is our North Star. It informs our culture, our values and, from our respective program areas to our administrative and operations teams, it guides the work we produce every day. Serving our mission is an expected priority for all KFF staff.
General Principles: Maintaining professional integrity and impartiality are critical to KFF’s credibility and reputation as a trusted source of information and analysis in the health care policy landscape. Accordingly, staff must ensure that they use good judgement in their approach to their work and engagement in external activities to ensure they don’t compromise KFF’s nonpartisan stance and credibility. Every effort must be made to avoid situations that create a conflict of interest between KFF and others. Even the appearance of a potential conflict — any activity, relationship, investment, or affiliation that reasonably could be perceived as affecting your judgment or indicating a bias — is problematic and should be avoided or discussed internally if there is uncertainty.
Financial Ties and Investments: KFF believes in avoiding financial ties with anyone involved in the areas our work focuses on or with any entity having a current or potential business relationship with KFF (except stock ownership of less than 1% interest). To the best of their knowledge, staff members may not own individual securities (stocks, bonds, or other instruments) in any company that falls within areas that they analyze or report on. In no circumstances should KFF staff allow personal investments or financial relationships to influence their work. They may not use nonpublic information obtained by KFF to make personal investment decisions.
Political Advocacy: KFF’s independent nonpartisan stance is crucial to its continued credibility as a source of unbiased and reliable information on national healthcare issues. As an organization, we do not engage in lobbying or take positions on policy, and we strive for balance in our approach to our work. While we encourage civic engagement and we strongly support staff’s expression of First Amendment rights, we expect staff to avoid engaging in overtly partisan activities in a manner that undermines KFF’s independent reputation. Potential fallout from political advocacy activities could be especially damaging for certain staff (e.g., journalists or others with public-facing profiles). Examples of activities that should be avoided include but are not limited to:
Other activities may also be harmful to one’s personal reputation, or that of KFF, and staff should be mindful of the impact of engaging in such activities and consider their specific role at KFF and public profile in making such a determination. The following are examples of activities where staff should exercise careful judgement. If you have any questions about such activities and whether they might be harmful to your reputation or that of KFF, consult your supervisor.
Work Outside of KFF: Staff are expected to devote their professional time and best efforts to the performance of their jobs in the interest of KFF. In practice this means:
Perks: Staff are prohibited from accepting any personal gifts or payments from any political organizations, health care industry or advocacy groups, or stakeholders with a current or potential tie to KFF. Generally speaking, KFF has a policy of paying our own way for work related activities. In practice, this means:
Personal Relationships: The activities of family members, companions, close friends or other personal relationships may create conflicts of interest. KFF does not have the authority or inclination to limit the activities of individuals who are not employed by us. However, because associations can create a potential conflict or the perception of one, staff should disclose any potentially problematic associations to the Senior Vice President of Human Resources and their manager. Their manager may restrict a staff member’s assignment based on the activities of a family member, companion, or close friend or on other personal relationships in the case of a potential conflict.
Awards: Staff members should not independently enter their work into contests, and our work should only be submitted to contests whose central purpose is to recognize journalistic, polling or research excellence after approval from KFF leadership. KFF does not participate in contests that exist primarily to publicize or further the cause of an organization. Under no circumstances may journalists accept awards from groups they cover. A staff member who is offered an award should consult their supervisor before accepting it. KFF staff are not able to accept cash or financial prizes due to KFF’s conflict of interest policy and should consult with their manager if questions arise. Nominations for awards are handled and approved by KFF leadership.
Staff should refrain from voting for awards or rankings in the health care field and should consult with their manager if there are any questions about what is appropriate.
Regardless of whether you are taking part in an on-the-record media appearance or speaking about KFF and your work in person at an event, on the phone, in a Zoom box, or through social media, all KFF employees represent KFF at all times and in all settings and should always do so in a professional manner. We always adhere to legal boundaries, and we don’t wish to pry into any staff’s personal lives, but in our current climate where any public expression of inappropriate views (e.g., expressing racist views during a community board meeting during public comment), or engagement in inappropriate activity (e.g., participating in a political insurrection), it’s possible and even sometimes likely such behavior will be tied back to KFF and result in a blow to our credibility. Bottom line is that any behavior that goes against KFF’s values and compromises our reputation, even by association, is not acceptable. The following should be taken into account in both an on or offline setting:
Maintain Respectful Collaboration and Communication: KFF is a culture where we respect one another, and where tone and respect for differing viewpoints mater. We strongly encourage collaboration and the sharing of information across the organization. We care about facts and evidence and consider alternate points of view in our interactions with each other and in our approach to our work. For example, assuming a combative or snarky stance can diminish trust and engagement, and is never welcome, whether expressed internally during a team meeting or externally on social media.
Online Conduct and Activity: Communicating our work is central to KFF’s mission, and our staff who do that work are our most effective messengers. All staff are encouraged, but not required, to communicate KFF’s work to their respective networks and social media channels. When you use social media and online platforms to discuss issues related to KFF work, please follow the same rules and understandings that govern the production of our fact sheets, policy briefs, poll findings, presentations, news articles, podcasts, or interactions with reporters from other news organizations.
It is understood that KFF staff may also use forms of social media and blogging platforms for personal communication unrelated to their responsibilities as KFF employees. KFF stands by the principle that all employees should be free to express their First Amendment rights, including on social media. However, should employees’ activity on social media and related online platforms compromise their ability to do their job at KFF, constitute hate speech or harassment, or compromise KFF’s credibility, such activity can become problematic when any post or like can become public even when shared on a private platform.
While you may intend for your social media accounts to be private zones, separate from your role at KFF, you should be aware that everything we post or “like” online runs the risk of being made public in the future by anyone within our networks or by a hack of any “private” network. Therefore, please use good judgment when engaging in online activity intended to be “private.” If posting political information or political endorsements in a setting you intend to be private, please ensure that no attribution to KFF is explicit or implied.
If your intention is to engage in private social media activity unrelated to your work at KFF, you should not post content related to KFF’s work or the topics we focus on, and you might consider locking your account. Recognize, however, that there is no clear line between private and public speech. That said, content you post or share that is intended to be private will not be held to the same level of scrutiny as content that is intended to be public.
The staff expectations detailed below are primarily focused on staff members’ public accounts, meaning social media accounts held by individual KFF staff and are used, in some capacity, to communicate about the work conducted by KFF, either by directly sharing reports or stories, providing insight on key topics, or linking to the organization in your profile. However, it is important to note that all social media activity by KFF staff may fall under these guidelines to some degree again by nature of the blurred definitions between online and offline today.
Staff expectations include, but are not limited to:
Use of AI Tools: Generative AI brings the potential for task automation and insightful analysis, but also poses new challenges in terms of privacy, misinformation, and transparency. KFF encourages staff to take advantage of these tools to work more efficiently and effectively, but with a process and mindset that safeguards the organization from the problems that can arise with misuse of AI tools and platforms. Any use of AI must be disclosed and discussed with your supervisor.
Adhering to these principles in a manner that is consistent with our values is a requirement for all staff. We encourage ongoing open discussion with managers, senior leadership, and with Human Resources to navigate any ethical dilemmas or uncertainty that may arise. The provisions covered in this guide are subject to change so it will be updated periodically.