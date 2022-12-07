Terry Byrne, Copy Chief, is a veteran of newspapers and magazines — and their digital platforms — including USA Today, The Detroit News, The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot, The (Newport News) Daily Press, and USA Weekend Magazine. There she served as copy desk chief and was on the founding team behind its Make A Difference Day volunteerism franchise. She has won awards for headline writing and has written about birding, climate change, parenting, and the fine arts for multiple publications. With roots in Philadelphia and Puerto Rico, she is a former Dow Jones Newspaper Fund scholarship recipient and a graduate of Michigan State University Honors College.